Trial scheduled to begin Monday for Truck Park Bar shooting suspect

One of the men charged in the deadly shooting at St. Paul’s Truck Park Bar in 2021 is scheduled to have his trial begin today.

Terry Brown, 34, is charged in connection with the shooting that left one person dead and at least a dozen others injured.

Brown allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and is being charged with several other counts of attempted murder.

RELATED: Family, friends remember Marquisha Wiley, woman killed in St. Paul bar shooting

Previously, Brown’s trial was to begin on January 30 with his co-defendant, Devondre Phillips. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Brown’s trial was rescheduled for April 3 before being moved again to June.

Phillips was found guilty of all eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting following a jury trial. Jurors reached the verdict less than a full day after they received the case.

The shooting’s aftermath also led to the conviction of Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, the conviction of Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. and a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for their roles in a straw purchasing scheme linked to the Truck Park shooting.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Check back for updates.

