Trial begins Monday for 2 men accused of killing 1, injuring others in Truck Park Bar shooting

A jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday for two men charged in the deadly mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

A court register shows 34-year-old Terry Brown is charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree attempted murder. In April 2022, the state dismissed seven of the 11 second-degree attempted murder charges against Brown.

Brown’s accomplice, 30-year-old Devondre Phillips, is charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder. In August 2022, the state dropped the second-degree murder charge and four of the 12 second-degree attempted murder charges against Phillips.

Court registers show both men have assumed a “not guilty” disposition for all remaining charges.

As reported in October 2021, St. Paul police responded to a report of an overnight shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park and encountered a “chaotic scene” with multiple gunshot victims.

The shooters killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured more than a dozen other people.

The aftermath also led to the conviction of Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, the conviction of Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. and a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for their roles in a straw purchasing scheme linked to the Truck Park shooting.

