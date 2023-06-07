Opening statements for accused Truck Park shooter set for Wednesday morning

Prosecutors are set to make their opening statements in the trial of one of the suspects in the deadly Truck Park mass shooting.

Terry Brown, 34, is charged in connection with the shooting that left one person dead and more than a dozen others injured at a St. Paul bar in October 2021.

Brown faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and is also being charged with four counts of attempted murder for others injured in the shooting. In April 2022, the state dismissed seven of the 11 second-degree attempted murder charges against Brown.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Ramsey County Courthouse.

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday.

There were 14 people injured when Brown and Devondre Trevon Phillips opened fire on each there in a crowded bar in St. Paul.

Phillips was convicted on eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. The jury reached their verdict less than a full day after getting the case.

Previously, Brown’s trial was to begin on Jan. 30 with his co-defendant, Devondre Phillips. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Brown’s trial was rescheduled for April 3 before being moved again to June.

Two people, Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan and Jerome Fletcher Horton, were convicted for straw purchasing the weapons used in the shooting.

A lawsuit against Fleet Farm was also filed for its role in providing the guns.

