Trial for Truck Park bar shooting suspect moved to June

Court records show the jury trial for a man suspected of having a role in the shooting at St. Paul’s Truck Park Bar has another new start date.

According to the court register, the trial for 34-year-old Terry Brown will now begin on Monday, June 5. Brown is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley. He’s also charged with 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

RELATED: Family, friends remember Marquisha Wiley, woman killed in St. Paul bar shooting

The trial was previously rescheduled for April 3 after the initial trial date of Jan. 30 for both Brown and his alleged co-conspirator, Devondre Phillips.

RELATED: Trial begins Monday for 2 men accused of killing 1, injuring others in Truck Park Bar shooting

In February, a jury found Phillips guilty of all eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for the October 2021 shooting. Jurors reached the verdict less than a full day after they received the case.

The shooting’s aftermath also led to the conviction of Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, the conviction of Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. and a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for their roles in a straw purchasing scheme linked to the Truck Park shooting.

More from KSTP.com:

Gun store video shows suspected ‘straw purchases’ by man now linked to deadly mass shooting

Investigators say gun used in Truck Park bar shooting linked to ‘straw purchase’

Straw purchasing of guns contributing to Twin Cities crime wave