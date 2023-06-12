Final witness for prosecutors on the stand in Truck Park Bar shooting suspect’s trial

Court officials say the state has their final witness on the stand now before the defense gets to present its case.

The trial for a man accused of participating in a deadly shooting at the Truck Park Bar in St. Paul in October 2021 is continuing Monday.

Terry Brown, 34, is charged with murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the shootout, which killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley.

Court officials told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Monday morning the state has their final witness on the stand before the defense will get to present its case.

As previously reported, opening statements began last Wednesday, and prosecutors say Brown showed ‘a complete disregard for everyone else inside the bar that night.”

Brown’s attorney has argued his client was defending himself.

Previously, Brown’s trial was to begin on Jan. 30 with his co-defendant, Devondre Phillips. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Brown’s trial was rescheduled for April 3 before being moved again to June.

Phillips was found guilty of all eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting following a jury trial. Jurors reached the verdict less than a full day after they received the case.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to follow the case and will provide an update once a verdict is reached.

