Ludacris, T-Pain join list of Grandstand shows at this year’s State Fair
Minnesota State Fair officials have announced another Grandstand show for this year’s event.
Early Tuesday morning, it was announced that Ludacris and T-Pain will take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $44 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Ludacris is known for hits such as “Moneymaker”, “Growing Pains”, “Runaway Love” and “Stand Up”, among others. Meanwhile, T-Pain’s catalog includes “Buy U A Drank”, “I’m Sprung”, “Best Love Song” and “Turn All The Lights On”.
Only a handful of grandstand shows remain unscheduled – the lineup announced so far includes:
- Friday, Aug. 23 – Chance the Rapper
- Saturday, Aug. 24 – Nate Bargatze
- Sunday, Aug. 25 – Blake Shelton
- Monday, Aug. 26 – Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Ludacris and T-Pain
- Thursday, Aug. 29 – Motley Crue
- Friday, Aug. 30 – Matchbox Twenty
- Monday, Sept. 2 – Kidz Bop Live
CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of the Minnesota State Fair, which runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2.