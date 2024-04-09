Matchbox Twenty announced as latest State Fair Grandstand show

Fans of ’90s and ’00s pop music can catch a well-known group at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

On Tuesday morning, the fair announced Matchbox Twenty will perform on Friday, Aug. 30 at the grandstand.

The group is known for hits such as “3AM”, “Unwell”, “If You’re Gone” and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Matchbox Twenty is one of seven Grandstand acts to have been announced so far, including Chance The Rapper, Blake Shelton, Motley Crue, Kidz Bop Live, the Happy Together Tour and Nate Bargatze.

