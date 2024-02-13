Motley Crue to play at State Fair Grandstand

Are you ready to rock? Ready or not, Mötley Crüe is coming to the Minnesota State Fair this year, officials announced on Tuesday.

The rock band, which has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, becomes the third 2024 Grandstand act to be revealed.

The quartet of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars is known for its memorable live performances, having sold out countless tours. The California crew has had 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles and amassed over 5 billion streams on digital platforms.

Their show at the State Fair is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, and tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday.

