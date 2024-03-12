Chance The Rapper joins list of State Fair Grandstand performers

A multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer is set to perform at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Chance The Rapper is the latest Grandstand performer to be announced by Minnesota State Fair organizers. Four others have been revealed so far.

The independent artist became the first to ever win a Grammy for a streaming-only mixtape in 2017 and is expected to release his newest album, “Star Line Gallery,” this spring.

He’s also branched into film and television, appearing in HBO Max’s “South Side” series and the “Magnificent Coloring World” film, which he wrote, produced, edited and distributed through AMC Theatres. He’s also served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Chance’s Grandstand show is scheduled for Aug. 23, and tickets will go on sale online at 10 a.m. this Friday.

