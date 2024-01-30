State Fair announces comedian as 2nd Grandstand show

The Minnesota State Fair has now revealed two of the Grandstand performers for this year’s event.

Nate Bargatze, a comedian, podcaster, director and producer, will perform on Aug. 24, the fair announced Tuesday.

Bargatze has appeared in multiple comedy specials on Netflix in the past several years and previously appeared on Comedy Central. He also has a special on Amazon Prime and has made more than a dozen appearances on late-night talk shows.

Tickets for his State Fair show are set to go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for more information.

For additional coverage of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, including past Grandstand announcements, click here.