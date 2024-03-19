Country music star Blake Shelton joins State Fair Grandstand lineup

Six of the Grandstand performers for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair have now been revealed.

Tuesday, fair organizers announced Blake Shelton as the latest addition to the Grandstand lineup.

The country music star has recorded 28 No. 1 singles during his more than 20 years of performing, sold millions of albums and received myriad awards. He’s also appeared on multiple television shows, including a 23-season run on NBC’s “The Voice.”

His State Fair show is scheduled for Aug. 25, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

