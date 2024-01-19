Minnesota State Fair reveals first 2024 Grandstand performer

The 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than 216 days away and now officials have revealed one of the Grandstand performers.

Kidz Bop Live became the first Grandstand show to be revealed on Friday.

The Minnesota State Fair says the show is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, the final day of this year’s fair.

Kidz Bop features the biggest global pop hits “sung by kids for kids.”

Promoters say the brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams since its launch.

Tickets for the show will go on sale online next Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $24.