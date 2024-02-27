‘Happy Together’ tour returns to Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand

The Minnesota State Fair has announced another act for this year’s Grandstand entertainment lineup.

On Tuesday morning, the fair announced the Happy Together Tour – made of The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, The Vogues, The Cowsills and Badfinger – will perform on Monday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1. They’re $66 for the Party Deck and $33 for others.

Last year, the Happy Together Tour – featuring many of the same groups – performed on Aug. 28.

The performance is the fourth Grandstand show to be announced so far – late last month, fair officials announced comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze will perform on Aug. 24.

Rock band Mötley Crüe has also been announced as a Grandstand performance this year and is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.

Before that, Kidz Bop Live was announced as the final grandstand show of this year’s fair, which runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2.

