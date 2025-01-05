At Issue: Jan. 5 — Special election scramble, new laws impacting MN businesses

At Issue: Jan. 5

This week on At Issue, Hauser breaks down the special elections scheduled in both the Minnesota House and Senate.

The Minnesota Legislature gavels into session on Jan. 14, but uncertainty about leadership remains with open seats. There will be special elections for House District 40B and Senate District 60.

In House District 40B, which covers parts of Roseville and Shoreview, Republican Paul Wikstrom, who lost the election, filed a challenge against the winner’s residency. A judge ended up disqualifying Curtis Johnson, the DFL candidate’s, win.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also announced a special election to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Kari Dziedzic, who recently died of ovarian cancer.

Meanwhile, Sen. Nicole Mitchell(DFL) made a court appearance in connection with her burglary case.

Walz signed an executive order to create a state fraud investigation unit.

Hauser sat down with Lauryn Schothorst, the director of workplace management for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, to discuss how new laws will impact Minnesota businesses.

He then sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson for political analysis.