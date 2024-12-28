Minnesota State Senator Kari Dziedzic dies from cancer

Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, has died following a fight with ovarian cancer.

She died on Friday surrounded by her family, a statement from her family says.

Statements started coming in Saturday afternoon about her passing.

Dziedzic was in her fifth term, having first been elected in 2012. She stepped down as the Minnesota Senate majority leader during the 2024 session when she said her cancer had returned.

She is survived by her mother, Pat Pat Dziedzic, her five siblings and their spouses and her nieces and nephews.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin:

“My heart is with Senator Dziedzic’s family and all who knew and loved her. It is impossible to overstate the positive impact that Senator Dziedzic’s leadership has had on our state. She devoted her life to making her fellow Minnesotans’ lives better, and she refused to allow cancer to get in her way. Minnesota has lost a giant, but her extraordinary legacy will outlast us all.”

House DFL leader Melissa Hortman

“I am heartbroken to learn that Senator Kari Dziedzic has passed away. She was a friend, thoughtful leader, and selfless advocate for Senate District 60 and the people of Minnesota. I was so honored to partner with Senator Dziedzic as legislative leaders in 2023. She was one of the most skilled diplomats ever to serve in elected office. Her legacy includes significant achievements in policy and investment in Minnesota, but more importantly she will be remembered for treating people with dignity and respect and never giving up on finding workable compromises. She had an incredible ability to work diligently through the most arcane and difficult policy issues to find resolution. My deepest sympathy goes to Senator Dziedzic’s family and loved ones.”

House Republican Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Dziedzic’s family during this difficult time,” said Rep. Demuth. “Senator Dziedzic was a thoughtful and respected leader that served her constituents and the people of Minnesota with compassion. I will always remember her tremendous resolve and commitment to public service, even in the face of a difficult cancer diagnosis. Please join me in praying for her family, friends, loved ones, and Senate colleagues as we mourn this loss.”



Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks

“Senator Kari Dziedzic was a passionate legislator, a respected leader, and a trusted colleague and friend. She will be remembered for her integrity and her compassion for Minnesotans, something that we all saw as she continued to serve even as she battled cancer. I’m deeply saddened at her passing and am praying for her family and friends as we all mourn this loss.”



U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

“Kari Dziedzic was an incredible public servant who gave so much to our state. She long served as my state Senator and I got to see firsthand how she listened to and worked with the people in the district and how effective she was. She governed with strength and calm and grace and was able to get big things done without political drama. That earned her the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Our family’s prayers are with Kari’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Governor Tim Walz

“Kari Dziedzic was a one-of-a-kind leader, ally, and friend. Humble and dedicated, Kari spent her time finding ways to bring people together and serve Minnesotans. And she was good at it. No one worked harder or got more done in one session as Majority Leader than Kari did. She was a talented legislator with old-school political savvy and a knack for relationship building. The scope of her work will color Minnesota history books forever. She used her personal experience to improve the lives of others battling a cancer diagnosis, including expanding paid medical leave to all and passing a law requiring insurance to cover wigs for cancer patients. Her legacy should inspire all of us in elected office to be better public servants. Gwen and I are sending love and peace to the Dziedzic family and her Northeast Minneapolis community.”



Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

“Former Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic was a courageous, hard-working, and selfless public servant – and proud daughter of Northeast Minneapolis. We were all so fortunate to have witnessed her leadership. She led by example, always one of the last people working at night in the Capitol and a consistent fighter for the working class. She leaves a huge legacy – her loss will be felt widely in the legislature and across Minnesota. Tom and I are praying for her family and loved ones. I will miss her terribly.”

Congresswoman Betty McCollum (MN-04)

“My prayers are with the family, colleagues, and friends of Kari Dziedzic. Minnesota is a better place thanks to her exemplary leadership. Kari’s public service helped make Minnesota a more welcoming, inclusive, and prosperous state for all, and her determined spirit inspired many, including me.”

