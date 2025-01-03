Walz expected to sign executive order Friday to create a state fraud investigation unit

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a new executive order to try and prevent fraud on Friday morning.

According to his office, the goal of the order is to create a state fraud investigation unit in an effort to better detect, investigate and punish people who commit fraud of state programs.

The move comes six months after five people were convicted in Hennepin County in the first federal Feeding our Future fraud trial. Those five people were among dozens of others accused of stealing $250 million in taxpayer funds meant to help feed children.

Walz is expected to sign the order cracking down on fraud around 10:30 a.m. Check back for a stream and for updates.

