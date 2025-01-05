Minnesota Republicans file petition against Walz in relation to House District 40B special election

The Republican Party of Minnesota has filed a petition against Gov. Tim Walz regarding the House District 40B special election.

The lawsuit comes after a judge granted Republican candidate Paul Wikstrom’s contest of the results of the House race after finding his Democratic opponent, Curtis Johnson, did not establish residency in District 40B.

The petition requests that the Minnesota Supreme Court require Gov. Walz, Secretary of State Steve Simon and Ramsey County election officials to comply with Minnesota election laws, specifically regarding the timing requirements for special elections.

In the lawsuit, the MN GOP states the governor may only issue a writ calling a special election 22 days after the first day of the legislative session if a vacancy results from a successful election contest.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Alex Plechash and the Minnesota Voters Alliance Executive Director Andy Cilek are scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to detail the petition.

“The attempt by Governor Walz to call a special election for a vacancy that has not yet occurred, but instead is the result of a successful election contest filed by candidate Wikstrom, is a flagrant violation of Minnesota election law,” said Plechash. “Issuing a writ that blatantly violates state law is a clear attempt to undermine our elections and harm our democracy. The Democrats supported a candidate they knew to be ineligible for the seat, and now they seek to cover up their past wrongful actions by calling an unlawful and hastily scheduled special election.”

Gov. Walz’s office provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“State law requires the governor to call a special election as soon as possible. Representative Jamie Becker Finn’s term ends on Monday, and there is no one to take her place. Republicans are trying to use the courts to prevent democratic legislators from being seated.”