Candidates scramble for open Minnesota legislative seats; uncertainty remains ahead of session

The Minnesota Legislature gavels into session on Jan. 14, but uncertainty about leadership remains with open seats.

“We’re at a unique point in Minnesota political history,” said Steven Schier, Carlton College political analyst. “We really have no idea who will be in charge of either chamber of the state legislature, but the session is starting in a few weeks.”

In House District 40B, which covers parts of Roseville and Shoreview, Republican Paul Wikstrom, who lost the election, filed a challenge against the winner’s residency. A judge ended up disqualifying Curtis Johnson, the DFL candidate’s, win.

Based on the Secretary of State’s website, by mid-afternoon Thursday, it showed Republican Wikstrom and DFL-er David Gottfried have filed to fill the seat.

Over in the Senate, there’s now a deadlocked tie 33-33 after the death of Minneapolis DFLer Kari Dziedzic.

Nine DFL’ers and three Republicans have filed for the senate race.

The deadline to file for the election was Dec. 31, and the deadline to withdraw from the races was set for 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Special primaries in both races have been set for Jan. 14, with a special election to then determine the winner set for Jan. 28.

Schier said well-known candidates have a leg-up in the campaigns that will last just weeks.

“Name recognition is determinative,” Schier said. “The people who are well-known and well-liked, office holders in that jurisdiction, in another office, have an advantage.”

To add to the uncertainty, Senator Nicole Mitchell’s (DFL-Woodbury) burglary trial is scheduled to begin later this month in Detroit Lakes. In a new court filing, prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit the defense from calling Mitchell by her elected title of “Senator.”

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald wrote in part in the court filing, “…her political title does not have any relevance to these criminal proceedings and could lead to improper sympathy for Defendant or other improper consideration by the jury of collateral consequences.”

Mitchell plead not guilty to the felony charge.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Mitchell if she’d resign for officer earlier this week, as she headed into court for a hearing, but she didn’t respond to the question.