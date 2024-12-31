Nicole Mitchell, state senator charged with burglary, appears in Becker County court

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who is charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home in April, arrived in court Tuesday in Detroit Lakes for a settlement conference.

It’s Mitchell’s first appearance in court since she was arraigned on April 23.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux was at Becker County District Court when the senator arrived. Mitchell, wearing a pink parka with the hood drawn, did not acknowledge questions asking if she planned to resign her seat or had a message for her constituents.

The Woodbury Democrat faces one count of first-degree burglary in connection with her April 22 arrest in Detroit Lakes.

According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell’s stepmother reported an intruder in the basement of her home around 4:45 a.m. Officers searched the home and found Mitchell dressed all in black. She also had a backpack containing two laptops, a cellphone, plastic containers and her driver’s license and Senate ID.

During her arrest, Mitchell told officers, “Clearly I’m not good at this,” charging documents allege. She claimed she was in the house to retrieve items belonging to her late father, including his ashes.

Mitchell’s stepmother, 74-year-old Carol Mitchell, described the break-in to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in May and recalled her stepdaughter “dressed like a burglar at the foot of my bed.”

After the 2024 legislative session ended, several DFL leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, called on Mitchell to resign. An ethics investigation initiated by Republican senators is on hold while Mitchell’s criminal case plays out.

Jury selection for a criminal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.