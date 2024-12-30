Walz announces Jan. 28 special election to fill Dziedzic’s vacancy

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday issued a writ of special election to fill the vacancy in Senate District 60 following the death of Sen. Kari Dziedzic.

Dziedzic died last week after a battle with ovarian cancer. She announced that diagnosis during her first month as Senate majority leader in early 2023.

She stepped down from her leadership position in February 2024, her family says, but continued her duties as a state senator, working remotely.

According to the writ, the special election will be held in District 60 on Jan. 28. If needed, a primary will be held on Jan. 14.

Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions must be filed with the Secretary of State or the Hennepin County auditor by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Affidavits of withdrawal must be filed by 5 p.m. on Thursday.