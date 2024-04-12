Sentencing to be held Friday for man’s role in fatal Brooklyn Park murder

The man who entered a guilty plea for his role in the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn Park mother is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Zaria McKeever, 23, was shot and killed in her apartment in 2022.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS just last week, three people changed their pleas to guilty in the case, including Erick Haynes, the father of McKeever’s child. Haynes has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years in Minnesota.

In total, five people were charged in connection to McKeever’s death, with Haynes catching the most serious charge for being the alleged mastermind behind her murder.

Court documents say in November 2022, McKeever was in an apartment with her new boyfriend when two teens kicked down the door. One of those teens then fired multiple shots, killing McKeever.

The armed teens later told police that Haynes had given them the gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend.

Haynes and McKeever had previously dated and shared a one-year-old child together.

Court documents go on to say Haynes had been harassing McKeever by phone and in person for weeks leading up to her death.

Last April, a rare move was made in the case, when Gov. Tim Walz took this case away from Hennepin County Prosecutors and handed it to Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, saying the county’s plea deal offered to the two teen gunmen was too lenient.

“I am satisfied knowing that the governor and attorney general stepped in to give value to Zaria McKeever’s life,” said Lisa Clemons, a community activist.

Haynes’ sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

