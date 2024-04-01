Man charged with Brooklyn Park woman’s murder pleads guilty

Court records show a man previously scheduled to go on trial this week for the death of a 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea.

On Monday, Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional murder, according to online court records. As previously reported, Haynes was charged in the death of Zaria Rashaun McKeever, who was fatally shot in an apartment on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue in November of 2022.

His sentencing has been scheduled for the afternoon of April 12. The first-degree murder charge carries a life sentence in prison.

Haynes was initially charged with one count of second-degree murder. However, he was later indicted with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of intentional second-degree murder.

A total of five people were charged in connection to McKeever’s death. Last month, one of the teens charged in connection to her murder – Foday Kevin Kamara – entered a guilty plea days after being certified as an adult. He faces up to 40 years in prison but, according to his plea deal, he’s expected to receive a sentence of around 11 years (130 months) in exchange for his testimony against others in the case. He’ll be formally sentenced in May.

Two others charged in the case – Eriana Haynes and Tavion James – were also scheduled to begin their jury trials on Monday.

Court documents alleged McKeever was in the apartment with her new boyfriend when two teens kicked in the door. One of the teens then fired multiple shots, killing McKeever. Those teens told police, according to a criminal complaint, that Haynes had given them the gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend.

The documents also state that McKeever’s new boyfriend told police that Haynes had been harassing McKeever, who in addition to being his ex-girlfriend, was also his child’s mother, by phone and in person for weeks.