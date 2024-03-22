Teen charged for death of Brooklyn Park woman scheduled to be in court Friday

Friday afternoon, Foday Kamara will be in court for a plea hearing for charges filed in the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever back in November 2022.

A 17-year-old charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman at a Brooklyn Park apartment will be in court on Friday afternoon, court records show.

Zaria McKeever was killed in November 2022, and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged Foday Kevin Kamara with two counts of second-degree murder for his role in McKeever’s death. Since he was certified as an adult earlier this week, Kamara faces up to 40 years in prison.

This case was first in the hands of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, but McKeever’s family said they were upset that Kamara – who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting – had been offered a two-year plea deal by her office in a juvenile center that focused on rehabilitation.

After that, Gov. Tim Walz stepped in, handing the case over to Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“The public understands that the justice system will work its way out, but they also can’t understand why someone would be given a two-year, basically two-year time in a juvenile facility,” said Walz.

McKeever’s sister wrote to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, saying “We are finally entering the justice part of this case and we hope that it will be served by the end of it all.”

Kamara isn’t the only person charged in the case – McKeever’s ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, was also indicted.

Prosecutors allege Haynes gave two teens a gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend.

Kamara is scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m. for a plea hearing. Check back for updates.