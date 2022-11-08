Woman killed, 5 arrested in overnight Brooklyn Park shooting

Brooklyn Park police say a 23-year-old woman is dead and five people ranging in age from 16-24 are in custody following an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the Eden Park Apartment Complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a home invasion, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Upon arrival, they found an apartment door that appeared to have been forced open and a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Despite first aid, the woman later died.

Police say they eventually arrested five people for second-degree murder. The suspects, who were arrested without incident somewhere off the apartment complex grounds, were identified as the following:

16-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park

17-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park

22-year-old man from Brooklyn Center

23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center

24-year-old man from Coon Rapids

As of posting, police say they don’t believe this was random and believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

Police say they don’t perceive any danger to the public because to their knowledge, there aren’t any more suspects.