Minnesota Attorney General questions plea deals struck by Hennepin County Attorney in murder of 23-year-old

Ellison on McKeever Case

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison questioned two recent plea deals from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in a murder case involving two juvenile defendants.

23-year-old Zaria McKeever was shot and killed in a Brooklyn Park apartment in November of 2022.

RELATED: Woman killed, 5 arrested in overnight Brooklyn Park shooting

Two adults and two juveniles, aged 17 and 15, agreed to plead guilty in McKeever’s death. Moriarty offered plea bargains to the two juveniles who are expected to serve two years at the juvenile correction facility in Red Wing. A judge has already approved the plea agreement for the 17-year-old, but the 15-year-old, who prosecutors said was the shooter, will have his plea either accepted or rejected by a district court judge this Friday.

Zaria’s father, Paul Greer, said he wants the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to take over the case, because he does not think the plea bargains are justice for his daughter.

“Make no mistake about it. It was an execution. Stood over her body and put five bullets in her,” said Greer.

Ellison told the family he agreed with their position.

“I agree with the family, and the community, that the disposition the County Attorney has proposed for this juvenile, who was the shooter in this heinous crime, is inappropriate,” said Ellison.

Ellison did not commit to taking over the case, but also said, “Even though I don’t have an announcement for you now doesn’t mean things are not happening. And when the proper time comes to make an announcement comes, I have never shied away from making it clear on what I can do and what I cannot do.”