Walz intervenes, assigns AG Ellison to handle Zaria McKeever murder case

The governor has intervened in the prosecution of a Hennepin County murder case, assigning the state’s top prosecutor to handle it instead of the county attorney.

Gov. Tim Walz exercised his statutory authority Thursday afternoon to assign Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to handle the case of Zaria McKeever, who was shot and killed in a Brooklyn Park apartment in November of 2022.

“My heart breaks for the McKeever family,” Walz said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in Minnesota. I have absolute confidence in Attorney General Ellison,” Governor Walz continued. “He has requested this important case and stepped up once again to serve the people of Minnesota. I know Keith will work tirelessly to seek justice and bring a modicum of peace to the grieving family.”

Two adults and two juveniles, aged 17 and 15, agreed to plead guilty to McKeever’s death after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty offered plea deals to keep them in the juvenile system rather than adult court, where her predecessor had sought to have them certified. Moriarty’s move drew criticism from many in the community.

Last week, the Minnesota Police Association called for state intervention, calling Moriarty’s handling of the case “an appalling decision.”

Walz’s move comes a day after McKeever’s father told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he wanted Ellison to take over the case, and Ellison agreed.

The governor’s announcement notes that Ellison formally requested this move, something that has rarely happened, and adds that this option “should remain an option of last resort.”

In Ellison’s letter to Walz requesting the assignment, the attorney general wrote, “Zaria McKeever’s family is adamantly opposed to this disposition, as is the community at large.” He added that, because of that strong opposition, he offered to take over the case but, “That offer was refused.”

“The disposition offered by the county attorney is inappropriate, so far outside the normal course for the prosecution of such a heinous crime, and so far outside of community expectations,” Ellison’s letter continued.

Following the governor’s announcement, Ellison provided the following statement Thursday:

“My request to Governor Walz to assign the prosecution of this case to my office is one I did not make lightly. I requested that Hennepin County refer the prosecution of this case to my office, as the law provides, but they declined to do so. The Governor’s power under state law to assign criminal cases to the Attorney General has been used and should be used very sparingly, and I do not expect to make a request like it again. “A prosecutor is a minister of justice, and justice is comprised of both accountability and mercy. While I share the belief that too many juveniles are involved in the adult criminal-justice system, accountability for the seriousness of this crime has been missing in this case. I respect that county attorneys are duly elected by their constituents to exercise their discretion; however, the disposition of the juvenile shooter that Hennepin County has proposed in this case is disproportionate to the seriousness of the crime committed and falls far short of the family’s and community’s expectations for justice and safety. My office will pursue justice in all its aspects in the prosecution of this case.” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

In her response to the move, Moriarty called Ellison’s request “deeply troubling,” adding that it “should alarm prosecutors across the state.”

She added that she understands not everyone agrees with all of her decisions “but the people of this county elected me to make that final and difficult call.”

Moriarty’s full statement can be read below.