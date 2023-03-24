Hennepin County Attorney gives update on Brooklyn Park murder case

Hennepin County authorities are providing an update to a Nov. 2022 Brooklyn Park murder case.

Mary Moriarty provided new details about charges related to the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, who was shot last year at the Eden Park Apartment Complex.

Moriarty confirmed that two more adults have been charged in the case, marking five total individuals involved with McKeever’s death. Two of the five are juveniles.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were called to the complex around 2:30 a.m. for a reported home invasion. When officers arrived, they found a door that appeared to have been forced open and a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Five people were arrested, including two boys who were 16 and 17 years old at the time.

A Brooklyn Park man, identified as Erick Dewaun Haynes, was charged with both intentional and unintentional second-degree murder. Hayes allegedly gave the two teens a gun and told them to break into McKeever’s apartment and to shoot her boyfriend.

Previously, Moriarty’s Office said it had juvenile petitions out for the two teens and intended to file a motion to move the cases to adult court.

Court documents state that McKeever’s boyfriend was the one who called police and reported that two males in black hoodies had kicked in the apartment door. He was in the bathroom at the time but was able to jump out of a bedroom window to safety and call 911.

He told police that McKeever had been having problems with her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, identified as Haynes. He added McKeever had mentioned Haynes was harassing her by phone and in person for weeks and had followed her while she was in her car earlier the day before.

A criminal complaint states video footage from the apartment confirmed the boyfriend’s story and also showed a vehicle associated with Haynes at the apartment several times in the days before the shooting. Additionally, it caught two males fleeing from the complex just moments after the shooting.

According to court documents, Haynes told police he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her having a new boyfriend. He also admitted to going to her apartment with two teens — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — giving the teens a gun and telling them to beat up her new boyfriend. However, Haynes said nobody answered when he was there and he waited in the car while the two teens planned to kick in the door.

The teens implicated Haynes in the incident, confirming that Haynes had given them the gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s boyfriend. Court documents state that the teens claimed McKeever had a knife when they kicked in the door and the 15-year-old fired multiple shots at McKeever before they ran away to meet up with Haynes. The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and Haynes took him for medical attention.

If you or a loved one is the victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help, 800-799-7233.