Closing arguments set to begin Wednesday in trial of man charged in Truck Park bar shooting

Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning in the case of a man charged in the deadly mass shooting at a St. Paul bar in 2021.

Wednesday morning, prosecutors continued cross-examination of 30-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips. His testimony began Tuesday in Ramsey County court.

RELATED: Man on trial for Truck Park bar shooting begins testimony

Phillips is charged with eight counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 10, 2021, shooting at Truck Park.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed in the shooting and more than a dozen other people were hurt.

Tuesday, Phillips detailed the many prior altercations he had that summer with Terry Brown — who is charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree attempted murder and is set to go on trial starting April 3 — as well as Brown’s friends. He and his attorney also tried to paint Brown and his friends as the aggressors, saying they offered him no choice but to fire shots inside the bar that night.

“I wish I could’ve done something different,” Phillips said Tuesday, adding, “I know that if I didn’t fire when I did, I’d be dead. It’s not a question, but I do feel bad” about injuring others.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, noted that Phillips didn’t contact the police after any of the prior altercations, didn’t ask for help before the shooting and had plenty of other options instead of opening fire.

When questioning continued shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Phillips admitted “it’s highly likely” he shot the eight people he’s charged with shooting but wouldn’t agree that any evidence showed he definitely shot anyone. He also disputed what several clips of evidence seemed to show.

“The way I see it is you guys are seeing what you choose to see,” Phillips told the prosecutor Wednesday morning.

Some of his responses even drew some audible reactions from family members of the victims who were seated in the courtroom.

At 10 a.m., prosecutors finished the cross-examination of Phillips and the defense rested its case.

Closing arguments are now set to begin at around 10:30 a.m.

Check back for updates.