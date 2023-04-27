It’s NFL Draft Day: What will the Vikings do?

One of the most exciting times of the year for NFL fans has arrived.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night at 7 p.m. on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. The second and third rounds will again be on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS starting at 6 p.m. Friday, with the final four rounds set for Saturday.

While it’s an exciting time for fans, the prospects and the organizations, it’s also an important time for teams to add impactful players to the roster.

On a mission to find impact players that fit our culture.#VikingsDraft pic.twitter.com/1GPxyeMdQJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 26, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings enter the draft with just five total picks:

23rd overall (first round),

87th overall selection (third round),

119th overall selection (fourth round),

158th overall selection (fifth round),

211th overall selection (sixth round – compensatory).

Minnesota doesn’t have one each round due to past trades, including the deal that brought tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings last year. Of course, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could acquire more picks with draft-day trades.

This is the second draft for the Vikings with Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell running the team. Last year, the duo made 10 selections:

Safety Lewis Cine,

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.,

Guard Ed Ingram,

Linebacker Brian Asamoah,

Cornerback Akayleb Evans,

Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo,

Running back Ty Chandler,

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe,

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor,

Tight end Nick Muse.

The Vikings are hosting a draft party Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting at 6 p.m. Get tickets and see more information on the event here.

Several players with ties to Minnesota will also be hoping to hear their names called over the next few days.

Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz could be selected as early as Thursday night. Other Gophers hoping to get drafted this weekend include running back Mohamed Ibrahim, defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith, quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, offensive linemen Axel Ruschmeyer and Chuck Filiaga, defensive lineman Thomas Rush and kicker Matthew Trickett.

Maple Grove native Evan Hull and Osseo native Nash Jensen could also get drafted.

KSTP Sports’ Darren “Doogie” Wolfson chatted with several analysts about the draft over the past week. Click the links below to watch those:

After the draft starts, follow with live updates here.