ESPN’s Robert Griffin III on Vikings at pick 23, QB Kirk Cousins’ future, and more

By KSTP Sports

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for a conversation about the Vikings.

They touched on what the Vikings could do at pick No. 23, the futures of RB Dalvin Cook and QB Kirk Cousins, and more.

The Vikings have picks 23, 87, 119, 158, and 211. They previously moved their second round pick in a trade with Detroit for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.