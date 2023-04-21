ESPN’s Robert Griffin III on Vikings at pick 23, QB Kirk Cousins’ future, and more
ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for a conversation about the Vikings.
They touched on what the Vikings could do at pick No. 23, the futures of RB Dalvin Cook and QB Kirk Cousins, and more.
***Click the video box above to watch our chat with RGIII***
The Vikings have picks 23, 87, 119, 158, and 211. They previously moved their second round pick in a trade with Detroit for tight end T.J. Hockenson.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.