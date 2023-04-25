Former Osseo HS OL Nash Jensen ready to start NFL career

Former Osseo high school and North Dakota State offensive lineman Nash Jensen is expected to land with an NFL team this weekend, whether as a draft pick or priority undrafted free agent signing.

We caught up with Jensen at a recent workout.

Jensen started for two Division I FCS national championship teams in the 2019 and 2021 seasons and has over 70 games of playing experience. His main position with the Bison was left guard.