Vikings get Hockenson in big trade with Lions

The Minnesota Vikings swung a huge trade Tuesday ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

The Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division-rival Detroit Lions.

The Vikings sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

The #Vikings have acquired TE T.J. Hockenson (@theehock8) in a deal with Detroit. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is also under contract for next season. He has 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, and 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

His trade comes after Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The Vikings placed Smith on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, meaning he’ll miss at least four games, possibly more.

The #Vikings have placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on IR. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

Minnesota is 6-1 on the season, 3.5 games ahead of both Green Bay and Chicago in the division.

The NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday.