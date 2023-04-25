Q&A: Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman previews 2023 NFL Draft

Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman saw many of this year’s NFL Draft prospects while attending numerous Pro Days and seeing college games in-person. He is now an analyst for NFL Radio, CBS College Sports, Sky Sports, and the Big Ten Network, and will provide his opinions during coverage this weekend.

To preview what his former team could do, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Spielman, via Zoom.

The Vikings have five picks this weekend. The NFL Draft starts Thursday with the first round, then rounds 2 and 3 come Friday night, with rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon.