Maple Grove native Evan Hull ready for NFL Draft

Former Maple Grove high school and Northwestern running back Evan Hull will be selected in this weekend’s 2023 NFL Draft.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently connected with Hull and Deventri Jordan, his trainer since 10th grade.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Hull, plus full interviews with Hull and Jordan***

Hull had a dominant pre-draft run, impressing scouts at the Senior Bowl in January and the Combine in February. He had pre-draft visits with the Vikings and Packers.

Hull rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021 for the Wildcats at 5.1 yards per carry. This past season, Hull totaled 914 rushing yards at 4.2 yards per attempt. He also had 12 total touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

He is also a solid receiver out of the backfield. In 2022, Hull was targeted 66 times and averaged 9.9 yards per catch, while his 536 receiving yards were the most in college football for any running back.

In addition to being a multi-year football varsity player at Maple Grove, he finished top-4 in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the state track meet his senior year.