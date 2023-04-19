Q&A: ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid on the Vikings, Michael Schmitz, and more

ESPN’s Jordan Reid joined our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for a back-and-forth about the Vikings’ draft possibilities.

The Vikings have picks 23, 87, 119, 158, and 211. They previously moved their second round pick in a trade with Detroit for tight end T.J. Hockenson. Like last year, it’s expected that the Vikings will look to wheel-and-deal to accumulate more picks.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted by Kansas City and begins on Thursday, Apr. 27.