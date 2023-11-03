Frey to request $750,000 to revitalize downtown storefronts

Minneapolis leaders are expected to announce a proposal on Friday afternoon that would improve the city’s downtown area.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is requesting that $750,000 be put into the city’s budget to revitalize storefronts in the downtown area, specifically on the street level and in the skyway. The money would have to be approved by the city council.

Frey’s office says the recommendations came from a workgroup done in June. Read the workgroup’s full report here and its executive summary here.

Frey is expected to be joined by city councilors Michael Rainville and Lisa Goodman, as well as Heather Johnston and Erik Hansen, the Interim City Operations Officer and Interim Director for the City’s Community Planning and Economic Development, respectively.

He is also going to be joined by Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District, and Gabrielle Grier, CIO of the African American Leadership Forum. Cramer and Grier also serve as Co-Chairs of the workgroup.

The downtown area has seen a number of restaurants and retail stores close, such as Caribou Coffee and Hubert White, as well as the closure of the YWCA site.

In addition, some companies have moved out of space in many of the area’s buildings.

However, some companies have decided to stay in the area, such as Northwestern Mutual in Capella Tower and US Bank on Nicollet Mall.

Back in May, city officials announced 1,800 events would be held in downtown Minneapolis throughout the summer and into September as part of an effort to bring people back to the area, however, some are still being deterred due to crime.

In July, Taste of Minnesota returned after an eight-year hiatus. This year the event was held in downtown Minneapolis, but previously, it was in St. Paul.

However, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minneapolis downtown council announced in October that Holidazzle has been canceled for this year due to a lack of funds.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Check back for a stream of the event and for updates.

