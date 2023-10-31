US Bank extends lease on Minneapolis downtown headquarters

U.S. Bank recently confirmed that a long-term lease for the U.S. Bancorp Center located on Nicollet Mall has been signed.

President and CEO of U.S. Bancorp Andy Cecerce says, “Downtown Minneapolis is home to us. We’re pleased to sign a long-term lease on Nicollet Mall and remain committed to being a key part of the business community here. It’s important to us that we contribute to the ongoing resilience of downtown and we believe this decision demonstrates that.”

U.S. Bank states that it will not renew the lease at Meridian Crossing in Richfield. This is due to the changes that the company plans on making in order to accommodate its employees. Some of these changes include renovations that will focus on modernizing many U.S. Bank locations in the Twin Cities, including the U.S. Bank Plaza and Excelsior Crossing in Hopkins.

The modernizations in these locations include new hoteling spaces and lockers for employees who work in the offices a few times a month.

U.S. Bank plans on moving its employees from the previous Richfield location to different U.S. Bank locations early next year. In addition to this, the company states that no corporate roles will be eliminated with these moves.