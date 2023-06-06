Minneapolis mayor to discuss downtown business workgroup recommendations

The recommendations from a workgroup focused on evaluating downtown Minneapolis storefronts and creating a vision for the future will be released Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is scheduled to discuss the suggestions from the Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup at 12:45 p.m.

The mayor created the group — which is co-chaired by mpls downtown council CEO Steve Cramer and African-American Leadership Forum CIO Gabrielle Grier, and also includes city council members, business leaders and other city residents — back in December to help reinvent downtown.

Frey is expected to be joined by members of the workgroup as well as city staff and leaders from local businesses and the community.

