Caribou Coffee to close at least one location in downtown Minneapolis

Caribou Coffee will be closing at least one of its locations in downtown Minneapolis.

According to a company spokesperson, Caribou isn’t able to provide exact locations that will close at this time because the dates haven’t been finalized and also aren’t immediate. However, there will be some locations still open in the downtown area, the spokesperson said.

The company issued the following statement regarding the upcoming closures:

“Caribou Coffee remains focused on serving the needs of our team and guests, which is why we evaluate and adjust coffeehouse locations. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at several Caribou Coffee locations that will remain open in downtown Minneapolis. As always, our team members are our top priority, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to relocate all team members to nearby locations. Guests should use the Caribou Coffee app for the most up-to-date store hours and information.” Caribou Coffee spokesperson

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Caribou Coffee to ask how many employees the closure would affect and was told all team members who would be affected have been offered positions at nearby Caribou Coffee locations.

When asked how many team members had then taken positions at other locations, as well as a tentative closure date for all affected stores, a company spokesperson replied to say they are continuing to inform and process with team members and couldn’t share any other details.