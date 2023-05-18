Minneapolis announces busy summer for downtown

The city of Minneapolis is planning nearly 2,000 summer events and activities in an effort to bring Minnesotans back downtown.

Brighter days are on the horizon for downtown Minneapolis this summer.

The city of Minneapolis announced a summer schedule for downtown, jam-packed with 1,800 events stretching to September.

The community will have options ranging from sports games, to theatre and concerts, to festivals.

“I love downtown and the vibrancy,” Phillip Conley Jr., Bloomington resident, said.

Leaders are focusing on more activities during the week for people in the office.

Downtown Thursdays will have different themed events at parks in the area with food, music and giveaways.

“There’s no reason that anybody in the city or region of the state can’t find something to do in downtown Minneapolis this summer,” Steve Kramer, Minneapolis Downtown Council president and CEO, said.

But crime is stopping some from crossing the river.

“Crime is down. Tell your friends. Tell your family. I don’t want to hear this garbage excuse that’s not even true that the crime is up in Minneapolis because here’s the thing, look at the data,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Frey explained downtown ambassadors, police officers and representatives from the office of violence prevention will be out on the streets to keep people safe at events.

Tony Pacyga, St. Paul resident, walks the streets of downtown daily.

He said he feels safe, but he knows some people who don’t feel the same and won’t make the trip.

“They’re [the city] trying to make it better for the bar owners and just the people downtown in general and make it safe. They’re making a lot of strides,” Pacyga said. “Crime can happen anywhere including Edina, Bloomington and Lakeville. It doesn’t matter.”

Officials said the people are key to bringing the pulse back to the heart of the city.

“With any big city there’s problems or crime, but I don’t think Minneapolis is a dangerous place,” Conley Jr. said.

The next event will be a downtown field day at The Commons near U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, June 1 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be games, food trucks and live music.

The city is also launching free parking Thursdays in the Plaza Parking Ramp off South 12th Street only.