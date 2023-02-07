Northwestern Mutual opens new office in Capella Tower

Northwestern Mutual – Minneapolis celebrated the official opening of its new office downtown on Tuesday.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new, renovated office at Capella Tower.

While Northwestern Mutal has had space in Capella Tower since 2010, managing partner Mark Heurung said the company did consider leaving downtown during the COVID-19 pandemic before ultimately deciding they wanted to maintain their presence in the heart of the city.

The company says it has seen record growth in the past two years and says it hopes to continue that growth this year.