Winter market returning for 3rd year in Minneapolis

The Dayton’s Project is hosting the Winter Maker’s Market for the third year this November.

The curated retail experience highlights Minnesota brands from 78 different vendors, including the return of The Dayton’s Santa Bear.

The Winter Maker’s Market is set to open on Nov. 16 and will remain open through Dec. 30. The market is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Dayton’s Project has always been an integral part of our community,” said Kristin Longhenry, General Manager of The Dayton’s Project. “We are proud to welcome The Departments at Dayton’s Winter Market to showcase so many incredible artists, makers, and local businesses that make our community strong.”

The Winter Maker’s Market is on the first floor of The Dayton’s Project at 700 Nicollet Mall, which is accessible from 8th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

“We have an exceptional set of local, Minnesotan vendors at this year’s Departments at Dayton’s!” said Mich Berthiaume, the market curator. “We’re so excited to bring the Santa Bear back and continue to celebrate the holiday season by highlighting our incredible local makers. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a loved one, or even just yourself, there’s something for everyone at The Departments at Dayton’s!”