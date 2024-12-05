Finalists for next superintendent of SPPS to be announced Thursday

Leaders with St. Paul Public Schools will be making a big decision on Thursday, as the Board of Education will reveal its top candidates for the district's next superintendent.

A task force of three school board members, parents and community representatives has been meeting this month to narrow down the search.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Joe Gothard left at the end of last school year, and John Thein is currently serving as Interim Superintendent – but doesn’t want the job full time.

Once the finalists are named, the school board will interview the final candidates from Dec. 16-18.

Finances will certainly be part of the interview process, as last year, the district had to close a more than $100 million budget shortfall, resulting in more than 100 teaching positions being cut, as well as five assistant principals, central office staff, cafeteria workers and custodians.

Whoever gets the job will also have to address a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed just last month, which states that two former St. Paul Public School officials discovered the district misused federal COVID-19 money in violation of both state and federal laws. Their lawsuit says they took those concerns to Gothard, who didn’t address the concerns.

The new superintendent’s start date will be determined during contract discussions after winter break.

Finalists are expected to be named during a special meeting being held at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the board announce their top picks by CLICKING HERE.

