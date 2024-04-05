SPPS officials considering cuts amid budget shortfall

The St. Paul Public School (SPPS) District is making plans to address a budget shortfall.

Last fall, the district was projected to be in the red by over $150 million. However, during a presentation on Wednesday night, a proposal was made to cut the equivalent of 110 full-time teaching positions and five administrator positions.

Additionally, officials suggested closing one of the district’s two early child education hubs.

This latest round of cuts would save about $16 million, but the district would still be nearly $20 million over budget.

The use of the district’s fund balance was also mentioned as a way to potentially close the gap. At the end of 2022, there was a balance of about $73 million, according to the presentation.

During that presentation, it was also noted that 2025 is a funding year, and the district will need to pay attention to what happens in the state legislature.

Another budget update is expected to be given to district leaders later this month.

