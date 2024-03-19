St. Paul School Board votes to approve teacher contracts

The St. Paul Board of Education on Tuesday approved contracts for teachers for 2023-25.

The contracts represent a $37.5 million in investments into wages, benefits and other priorities — an increase of 10.1%, the district said.

Union leaders say the new contract will include a 4% increase in salaries next year for licensed staff, service professionals and educational assistants — and pay bumps this school year as well.

The deal also includes improved health insurance, capped class sizes, fewer cases for early childhood special education teachers and other changes.

Members of the teacher’s union voted to approve the deal just last week. Prior to that, teachers were ready to strike.

The Board also approved a 2024-26 contract for the district’s bus drivers, which includes an average wage increase of 3.7% in the first year and 1% in the second year. SPPS said the bus drivers will also get more health insurance benefits and increased retirement severance pay.

St. Paul School Board to vote Tuesday on teacher contract

