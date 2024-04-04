St. Paul Public Schools announces interim superintendent

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) has named an interim superintendent to replace Joe Gothard in May.

The SPPS Board of Education voted on Wednesday to amend the end date of Gothard’s contract to allow for his transition to the same position at the Madison Metropolitan School District in Madison, Wis.

Gothard’s last day with SPPS will be on May 17.

RELATED: SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard accepts job to lead school district in Madison, Wis.

In addition, the board approved a contract with Dr. John Thein to serve as the interim superintendent. The school district states that Thein has over 50 years of education experience, including 17 years as superintendent of Roseville Area Schools, interim superintendent for SPPS in 2016-17 and most recently as interim superintendent of ROCORI Public Schools.

“Passing the baton back to Dr. Thein is a familiar feeling after I received it from him in 2017,” Gothard said. “Dr. Thein knows Saint Paul Public Schools well, and I am confident he will provide the steady leadership our community needs until a full-time superintendent is hired.”

Thein will start on May 20 and serve until a permanent superintendent is hired. The district stated that Thein is not eligible to apply for the superintendent position.

“I am grateful and honored to once again be a member of the Saint Paul Public Schools community,” said Thein. “The memories of my previous tenure at SPPS are still fresh, and I am excited to reconnect with the students and staff we serve. I look forward to working with the talented staff, leadership team and school board, with a focus on student achievement and building community relationships.”

Click here for updates regarding the district’s search for a superintendent.