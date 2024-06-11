Minneapolis, St. Paul School Boards to vote on budget proposals during Tuesday meetings

A major vote will be held on Tuesday evening by members of both the Minneapolis and St. Paul school boards regarding their district budget proposals.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, both districts are dealing with budget issues. In addition to districts in the metro, the St. Cloud, Mankato, Rochester and Duluth districts are also seeing shortfalls.

In Minneapolis, the district is facing a budget shortfall of at least $110 million and is considering cutting some programs in addition to more than 200 full-time employees. Their meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., where the board is expected to vote on a resolution with a plan to balance the budget.

Across the river in St. Paul, the board will host a special meeting at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the school board said they are facing a $107.5 million deficit, but a proposal was made for staffing cuts to address it. Last fall, the district was projected to be in the red by more than $150 million.

