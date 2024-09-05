BACK TO SCHOOL: St. Paul Interim Superintendent sounds off on budget cuts

When Minnesota students return to classes this year, many will see fewer teachers, reduced programs and in some cases larger class sizes.

The St. Paul Public School District is the second largest in Minnesota with 68 schools and programs and 33,000 students. But school leaders had to cut more than $100 million – and, at the same time, St. Paul is also looking for a new permanent superintendent.

“This is the biggest decision they’re going to make over the next few years, so they need to get the right person at the right time to do the right job,” said John Thein.

Thein is serving as interim superintendent of St. Paul while the district launches a nationwide search for a permanent replacement for Joe Gothard, who left at the last school year. Thein will be guiding the district through some trying financial times.

“We hope its not going to be noticeable but it’s going to be you can’t lost the quality staff we had and not see any effect at all,” he said.

St. Paul school leaders trimmed more than 100 teaching positions, five assistant principals, plus custodians, cafeteria workers and central office staff. There are changes students and families will notice. Teaching assistants will staff elementary level libraries rather than librarians and there are reductions in some arts and music programs.

Additionally, more fourth and fifth graders might find themselves sharing a classroom with students of different grade levels as the district uses more “splits” classes to make up for staffing cuts.

“Our principals had to make very difficult decisions,” Thein said. “Hopefully, we can bring some of those folks back.”

St. Paul isn’t alone. 70% of school districts across Minnesota — even some of those considered wealthy — faced difficult budget shortfalls this year because of federal COVID-19 money expiring and other financial pressures.

“You have to make some decisions and combine some programs and combine some services,” Thein said.

But it’s not all cuts in St. Paul – Thein says some programs are growing. The district is expanding some language programs including adding eighth grade to its Hmong program. St. Paul has one of the most diverse student populations in Minnesota.

“Our priority is that people who are new to our country and speak a different language will feel comfortable in our school district,” Thein said.

The district has hired the recruitment company BWP Associates. That’s the same agency that recently helped lead the search for the new superintendent in Minneapolis. Leaders in St. Paul say there will be plenty of opportunity for community feedback in the search process and the hope is to hire a new superintendent for the start of next school year.