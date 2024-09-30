Minneapolis, St. Paul educators call for funding after federal funds expire

Pandemic relief aid expiring

Federal funding that provided relief for schools during the pandemic expires Monday and now educators with Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are among those calling for replacement funds.

The expiration of the funds leaves many school districts in the metro with huge budget deficits heading into the new school year.

Data shows that 70% of districts across the state are facing financial difficulties.

St. Paul and Minneapolis public schools are hit particularly hard by the expiration of federal funds and other financial pressures. The districts each faced over $100 million budget shortfalls heading into the new school year, with the deficit forcing SPPS to cut over 100 teaching positions, cut some art and music programs and blend some grade levels.

“Our principals had to make very difficult decisions. Hopefully we can bring some of those folks back,” said John Thein, the Interim Superintendent for St. Paul Public Schools.

Members of both districts are expected to speak later on Monday regarding the expiration and how this is affecting teachers and students, as well as their call to action.