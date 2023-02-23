Tough travel conditions as winter storm dies down

A no travel advisory has been issued for portions of state highways and I-90 in southern Minnesota due to dangerous driving conditions from the winter blizzard. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until noon.

Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on Tuesday as the National Guard worked to prepare to help people through the storm. St. Paul declared back to back snow emergencies on Wednesday and Thursday while Minneapolis declared a three-day emergency, Wednesday through Friday.

There is a blizzard warning south and west of Minneapolis and St. Paul until noon on Thursday.

By 10 a.m., meteorologist Ken Barlow is predicting nine to 15 inches with a few isolated 18 inch totals. The bulk of the snowfall will taper out by midmorning and the wind will slowly die down.

Thursday morning brought another six inches of fresh snow which is creating messy morning driving conditions. The wind will fade from 35 mph to around 20 mph by this afternoon which will help the roads.

According to the Minneapolis police department, there have been 36 crashes as of Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., three of which resulted in injury. Officials also reported one jackknifed semi truck and a vehicle spin out on highway 107.

THIS MORNING: Roads are slick and visibility is limited due to blowing snow. Top speed for us on the interstate was about 45MPH. @MnDOT says stay home if you can @KSTP pic.twitter.com/OM9XE01kXJ — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) February 23, 2023

Over 230 flights have been called off by MSP airport today, nearly a quarter of the total daily flights. Hundreds of flights were canceled early Wednesday morning and by 1 p.m., close to 400 had been canceled.

(KSTP)

Related: Airlines start issuing travel waivers with winter storm looming